Sue P. Burt Hanahan - Sue P. Burt, 79, of Hanahan, SC, entered into eternal rest on May 11, 2019 at her home in Hanahan, SC. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTH AREA CHAPEL, 2119 Dorchester Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery. Her viewing will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service. She was born January 8, 1940 in Central City, Kentucky, the daughter of Thomas O. and Pauline Pillow. She was preceded in death by a son, Donald T. Woods. She is survived by her husband, Daniel E. Burt of Hanahan; daughters, Tameria Woods of Hanahan, SC and Paula Bennett (Chuck) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, William T. Pillow (Marie) of Hanahan; sister, Jeanie Stoddard (Bill) of Piedmont, SC; stepson, Daniel E. Burt, Jr. (Julie) of Georgetown, SC and stepdaughter, Kelly Cox (Robbie) of Pawleys Island, SC and seven grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org or the . Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 14, 2019