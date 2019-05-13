Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Historic North Charleston Chapel
2119 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 747-4213
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Burt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue P. Burt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sue P. Burt Obituary
Sue P. Burt Hanahan - Sue P. Burt, 79, of Hanahan, SC, entered into eternal rest on May 11, 2019 at her home in Hanahan, SC. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTH AREA CHAPEL, 2119 Dorchester Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery. Her viewing will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service. She was born January 8, 1940 in Central City, Kentucky, the daughter of Thomas O. and Pauline Pillow. She was preceded in death by a son, Donald T. Woods. She is survived by her husband, Daniel E. Burt of Hanahan; daughters, Tameria Woods of Hanahan, SC and Paula Bennett (Chuck) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, William T. Pillow (Marie) of Hanahan; sister, Jeanie Stoddard (Bill) of Piedmont, SC; stepson, Daniel E. Burt, Jr. (Julie) of Georgetown, SC and stepdaughter, Kelly Cox (Robbie) of Pawleys Island, SC and seven grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org or the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Historic North Charleston Chapel
Download Now