Sulie Jane Grooms Patterson JAMES ISLAND - Sulie Jane Grooms Patterson, age 99, passed on July 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles Seabrook Grooms & Sulie Jane Bee Grooms, husband, Donald Maynard Patterson, brothers: Charles Edward Grooms, Scott Miles Grooms, James Boyle Grooms, sister, Annie Mildred Grooms Rooke, granddaughter, Danielle Mayo Dinius. She is survived by one sister, Mary Louise Grooms Ives; children: William Sanvurn Patterson, Donald Mayo Patterson & Theresa Dean Patterson Dinius, grandchildren: Mary Avalon, Daniel M. Patterson, David A. Dinius, Dorothea A. Dinius, great-grandchildren: Aiden James Callahan, Dayne M Patterson. Born in Charleston, July 31, 1920, she was a member of Bethany UMC, PRM of Lawrence Howell Court 7, PM of Loyalty Chapter 136, PQ of Milcah Temple 77, former Sunday School Teacher, 4-H leader, Girl Scout leader, and loving Navy wife. She loved to sing & instilled this love of music in her children and grandchildren. She loved the Lord and truly believed in life everlasting with Christ. Sulie met the love of her life, Donald,at a USO dance at the Folly Pier. A celebration memorial service will beheld for immediate family only Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 12:00pm at Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Highway, Charleston, SC 29412. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to theBethany UMC Choir, or Shriners Hospitals
, or a charity of your choice
