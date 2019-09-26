Sullivan "Sully" Pate LeaMond MT. PLEASANT - In Loving memory of Sullivan "Sully" Pate LeaMond, born January 20, 1994-September 21, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Alhambra Hall on Wednesday, October 2nd from 6pm to 9pm. Sullivan's life started out rough, but he prevailed and lived life to its fullest. He loved life and everyone who met him was touched by his kind and loving heart. His passion was fishing, salt or fresh, he loved the fight! He worked at ILA Local 1771, Checkers and Clerks. He loved his job and his union brothers. Sullivan is survived by his father Patrick J. LeaMond, brother Patrick Julian LeaMond, Jr, grandmother Betty S. Huggins, and cousin Michelle C. Dodd. In lieu of flowers please make donations to MUSC Children's Hospital. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019