In Loving Memory of My Wife Susan B. Wine June 30, 2018 We did not know that morning What sorrow that day will bring When a heart of gold stopped beating And we couldn't do a thing Oh, how we loved to see you smile To sit and talk with you a while To be together in the same old way Would be our special wish today We miss you now, our hearts are sure As times goes by, we miss you more Your loving smile, your gentle face No one can ever take your place. Your husband Herman, Children, Grandchildren Family and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 30, 2019