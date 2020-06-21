Susan Bellinger
Susan Bellinger Mt. Pleasant - Susan Pender Bellinger, of Mt. Pleasant, died on June 20, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1943 in Bremerton, Washington and was predeceased by her parents, Capt. William Cotesworth Pinckney Bellinger, USN (Ret.) and Susan Patton Pender Bellinger, and first cousin, Preston Patton Pender II. Susan lived in many locations while her father served in the Navy. In 1957, she moved with her parents to Charleston, South Carolina, and lived in the Lowcountry for the remainder of her life. Susan attended Ashley Hall, St. Mary's College in Raleigh, North Carolina, The College of Charleston, and The University of South Carolina. She devoted her life to painting and sculpture. She is survived by Marian Pender (Mrs. Preston Patton Pender II), and cousins, Preston Patton Pender III and Ronald Marion Pender, all of Columbia, South Carolina; family friends Kitty R. McMaster of Charleston, and Jane M. and T. Richard Litton of Mt. Pleasant. Family and friends would like to give special thanks to the staff in the Gold Wing at Mt. Pleasant Manor for the care and consideration provided to Susan for many years. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness - South Carolina at www.namisc.org. A memorial service and burial will be in Hendersonville, North Carolina at a date to be determined. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
