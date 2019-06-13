Susan Denman Gladden Isle of Palms - Susan Denman Gladden, loving wife of Daniel Edward Gladden, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 surrounded by her family and dear friends. Susan was born on January 14, 1957 in Charleston, SC to Kenneth and Sarah Denman. She was raised in Conway, SC and moved to Charleston, where she met the love of her life, her husband Danny. A memorial service celebrating Susan's life will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2:30 at First United Methodist Church, 12 21st Street, Isle of Palms, SC 29451. The family requests that you will join us in wearing colorful, island attire. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Susan, "Sue Sue", was filled with a genuine love and zest for life and inspired those around her to do the same. Most of all, Sue Sue cherished her family and friends. After several attempts, she agreed to go on her first date with Danny in the fall of 1977 and so began their love story of more than 40 years. Susan always had an amazing work ethic and enjoyed careers in Radiology for Roper Hospital and as a paralegal for James Elliott. She loved the sun, the boat and the Island life. Whether she was cheering her Tigers to victory or relaxing by the pool, Sue Sue opened her home to all. Everything Sue Sue did was "made with love." She was the ultimate hostess and enjoyed every celebration. The family hopes that you will join them at the Gladden home for a celebration of life immediately following the memorial service. Susan is survived by her husband and best friend of 39 years Danny, her children Jennifer Hladek (Mark), Christie Reidenbach (Rhett) and Shannon Ravenel (Owen). Our sweet Sue Sue adored her beautiful grandchildren and smothered them with love, hugs and "sugar"; Kason, Jackson, Halle, Edward, Liza, Daniel and Owen. Susan is also survived by her mother, Sarah Denman of Isle of Palms, her sisters Beth Robinson (Geoff) of Hudson, Fl and Rebecca Denman of Dawsonville, Ga and her brother Kenneth Denman Jr. of Colorado Springs Co, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Susan has been reunited in Heaven with her Daddy, Kenneth Denman and Grandmother "PI" of Denmark, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation made in Susan's memory to Roper Hospice Cottage at 676 Wando Park Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or the Dabo's "All In" Team Foundation (Cancer Research) PO Box 1585, attention Beth Douglas, Clemson, SC 29633 or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary