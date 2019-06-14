|
|
Susan Denman Gladden Isle of Palms - The relatives and friends of Susan Denman Gladden are invited to attend her memorial service celebrating her life on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2:30 at First United Methodist Church, 12 21st Street, Isle of Palms, SC 29451. The family requests that you will join us in wearing colorful, island attire. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation made in Susan's memory to Roper Hospice Cottage at 676 Wando Park Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or the Dabo's "All In" Team Foundation (Cancer Research) PO Box 1585, attention Beth Douglas, Clemson, SC 29633 or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 15, 2019