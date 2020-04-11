|
Susan Eileen Strang Schaller Johns Island - Susan Eileen Schaller, age 71, was called home to eternal rest on April 5, 2020. Susan was born on November 29, 1948 in Elmer, NJ. She was the eldest daughter of the late Lester and Betty Strang. Susan was a graduate of Bridgeton High School and received her B.A. in communications from Glassboro State College. While living in NJ Susan got married had three children. She was a devoted mother and wife, and at times she was a substitute teacher for the local elementary school, an assistant soccer coach, and a youth group leader at the local church. In the mid 1980s Susan and her husband moved to South Carolina to start a business where she was the Vice President of the family owned company. In later years, she was also the florist at Harris Teeter. Susan and her husband were married nearly 30 years before his death. She was an exceptionally good cook and enjoyed hosting big holiday meals for her family and friends. Sue, as she was commonly called, had an especially great admiration for dogs and puppies since a very young age. Throughout her life she was always happiest and most content with one of her many loving, furry companions cuddled by her side. Susan also had a great love for always being near any beach and was a passionate, die hard Carolina Panthers fan. Susan was a kind, loving, sweet, hard working, Christian woman that all of her grandchildren affectionately referred to as Nana. Susan is survived by her daughter Heather Baity, her son Norbert Schaller Jr., her son Michael Schaller; her brother Doug (& Joan) Strang, her sister Lisa (& Bob) Carll, her sister Sharon (Ken) Litwak; her four grandchildren, Mariah Baity, Noah Baity, Gavin Schaller, and Gage Blackwell; and her two great-grandchildren Riliegh and Bodhi; as well as her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Lester "Bucky" and Betty Strang, her husband Norbert Schaller Sr., and also by her son-in-law Brad Baity. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 14th at Stuhr Funeral Home in West Ashley with burial services immediately following at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020