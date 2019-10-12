|
|
Susan Ginger Meyer Charleston - Susan Ginger Meyer, 62, of Moncks Corner, SC (AKA Susie from Tabor), entered into eternal rest on October 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born on October 05, 1957 in Omaha, NE, Susie was the daughter of the late Lawrence Edward Gohlinghorst and Rosalie Mae Gillispie. Susie dedicated her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to more people than we can count. Always one to put others first and always good for a laugh we will miss her, but most importantly we will continue to live in her example. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Jude's Children's Charity. Susie is survived by her husband of 40 years Robert P. Meyer, Sister Stephanie and Richard Coz, son Joshua, Carolyn and Nolan Meyer of Chesapeake, VA, and daughter Margaret, Terry, and Chip Yu of Clovis, NM. Susie will be buried in Tabor Cemetery in Tabor, IA. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com/. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Goose Creek, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019