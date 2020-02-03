|
Susan Howard Koester Charleston - Susan Howard Koester, 79, wife of Archie Bernard Koester III, entered into eternal rest on January 29, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs Archie B. Koester III are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Susan was born February 21, 1940, in Augusta, Georgia, a daughter of James Lewis Howard, Sr. and Frances Gertrude Campbell Howard. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Susan was an avid reader and lover of music. She would light up a room and she never met a stranger. She was head of admittance with Charleston County ER and was a receptionist at Metropolitan Hair for years. She was also the President of "The Compassionate Friends". Susan was predeceased by her son, Timothy Edward Carter "Eddie" and her sister, Kimberly A. Howard. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bubba; her children, Michael W. Carter, Angela Carter, Theresa Pritchard (Kevin); eight grandchildren: Corey Carter (Lawren), Lauren Carter (Ryan), Kaitlyn Carter, Lee Pritchard (Lindsey), Emily Meadows (Peter), Tyler Carter, Kelsey Pritchard, Mallory Pritchard, and her soon to be great-granddaughter, Baby Carter. She is also survived by her siblings, James L. Howard, Jr., Lynne White and Kenny Howard, as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Compassionate Friends, PO Box 700, Jensen Beach, FL 34957. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 4, 2020