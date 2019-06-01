Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Lynn Bunch Bouvette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Lynn Bunch Bouvette CHARLESTON - Susan Lynn Bunch Bouvette, 61, of Charleston, SC passed away at home, held in the arms of her loving family and faithful pup, Cooper on May 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 20 years, John (Johnny), a brother Allen Bunch (Leigh) of Piedmont and his children Teresa Hodge and Tyler Bunch. She is also survived by her Aunt Betty Lollis of Greenville, Aunt Carmen Bradley of Fresno, close-cousin Jackie Sheftall of Greenville, step-daughters Stephanie Webb (Bryan) and Kimberly VanHook (Jon), grandchildren Annsley, Ella, Jack, Claire, Samantha and Carson of Charleston, SC and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, god-children, lifelong friends and her Bouvette family. Susan was born October 1, 1957 in Greenville, SC, the daughter of the late Doris Allen Bunch and the late Richard H. Bunch. She was raised in Piedmont, SC graduating from Woodmont High School: "Class of 1975". Susan was a proud alumna of the "Wildcat" marching band. She became a Certified Dental Assistant at Greenville Tech and worked many years as a Dental Assistant in Greenville, Simpsonville and Charleston, SC. Susan was in awe of all things celestial. Any sighting of meteor, moon, or star stirred wonder. Gardening, and birding were lifelong pleasures, gifts from her mom and dad. Conversation came easy and her lovely upstate accent was charming. Late night marathon talks were legend. Susan's home was open to all and her easy thoughtful way with newcomers, friends and loved ones, endeared her to them. A true Moody Blues groupie, she never missed a concert. Susan will be interred at a private graveside burial service at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island, SC. A "Celebration of Susan's Life" is being planned with details to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Charleston Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden St. Charleston, SC 29401 or The . Visit our guestbook at



Susan Lynn Bunch Bouvette CHARLESTON - Susan Lynn Bunch Bouvette, 61, of Charleston, SC passed away at home, held in the arms of her loving family and faithful pup, Cooper on May 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 20 years, John (Johnny), a brother Allen Bunch (Leigh) of Piedmont and his children Teresa Hodge and Tyler Bunch. She is also survived by her Aunt Betty Lollis of Greenville, Aunt Carmen Bradley of Fresno, close-cousin Jackie Sheftall of Greenville, step-daughters Stephanie Webb (Bryan) and Kimberly VanHook (Jon), grandchildren Annsley, Ella, Jack, Claire, Samantha and Carson of Charleston, SC and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, god-children, lifelong friends and her Bouvette family. Susan was born October 1, 1957 in Greenville, SC, the daughter of the late Doris Allen Bunch and the late Richard H. Bunch. She was raised in Piedmont, SC graduating from Woodmont High School: "Class of 1975". Susan was a proud alumna of the "Wildcat" marching band. She became a Certified Dental Assistant at Greenville Tech and worked many years as a Dental Assistant in Greenville, Simpsonville and Charleston, SC. Susan was in awe of all things celestial. Any sighting of meteor, moon, or star stirred wonder. Gardening, and birding were lifelong pleasures, gifts from her mom and dad. Conversation came easy and her lovely upstate accent was charming. Late night marathon talks were legend. Susan's home was open to all and her easy thoughtful way with newcomers, friends and loved ones, endeared her to them. A true Moody Blues groupie, she never missed a concert. Susan will be interred at a private graveside burial service at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island, SC. A "Celebration of Susan's Life" is being planned with details to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Charleston Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden St. Charleston, SC 29401 or The . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.