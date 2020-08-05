Susan Marcelle Klein Prazak WOODRUFF, SC - Susan Marcelle Klein Prazak was born on January 13, 1934 in Vienna, Austria. She came to New York in 1940. She earned a Bachelors Degree Cum Laude from NYU and a Masters Degree from Hunter College. She taught mathematics in New York City Schools for 2 years and for 30 years in the College of Charleston, where she received several teaching awards. She was a member of SC CMT, Phi Beta Kappa and the Unitarian Church in Charleston. She died on July 31, 2020 and is survived by her sons, Steven and Scott and grandchildren, Abigail, Madelyne and Logan. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Archdale Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Online condolences may be left at: www.livingwatersfh.com
