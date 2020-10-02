Susan Miller Weeks CHARLESTON - Susan Miller Weeks, 63, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 30, after a brave and heartbreaking battle with brain cancer. Susan was born on October 3, 1956 in Charleston, SC, daughter of Jesse A. and Juanita B. Miller. She is survived by her loving husband, Evan Bowler, children: Lindsay David and her wife, Eason David, her grandchildren, Miller and Simons David; Raymond "Casey" Dukes and Ashley Bowler (all of Charleston, SC); and sister, Donna Gannon of Anniston Alabama, brothers: Jesse Miller, Mark Miller and Tommy Miller, all of Charleston, SC ; as well as multiple nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private memorial service due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her honor can be made to the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation: https://nevergiveup.org/donate/
