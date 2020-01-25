|
Susan Sullivan N. Charleston - Susan Parker Sullivan, 72, of North Charleston, SC, wife of Nathan B. Sullivan, Jr., died on Friday, January 24, 2020. Susan was born in Montezuma, GA on October 19, 1947 to the late William B. Parker and Vivian Mathews Parker Myers. Susan was the retired owner and bookkeeper of Sullivan Custom Cabinets and retired fitness trainer and owner of Charleston Health & Fitness. She was a dynamic child of God with unwavering faith. Susan spent many years leading and mentoring the youth of Dorchester-Waylyn Baptist Church where she was a member. She bowled for many years, in several leagues and enjoyed exercising and being a personal trainer. Susan loved to travel with her husband, family and friends, especially cruises, going to the races with her son and bowling trips with her girlfriends. She was adventurous and enjoyed motorcycle riding, zip-lining and skiing. She loved to spend time with her many friends, reminiscing with friends from high school and watching Dancing with the Stars with her "5 Alive Girls". Susan's children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. In addition to Nathan, her loving husband of 55 years, Susan is survived by son, Kenneth B. Sullivan and wife Tracy of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Mackenzie Sullivan and Parker Sullivan of Charleston, SC; brothers, David Parker and wife Dee of Munford, TN and Mark Parker and wife Barbara of Summerville, SC; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Susan was preceded in death by sons, Michael R. Sullivan and Keith W. Sullivan. The family invites guests to visit on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 26, 2020