In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved Mother and Grandmother SUSAN W. SMALLS August 11, 1990 We do not need this day to remind us of you. There is not minute, hour, day or years goes by that we don't think of you. Oh, how we wish you was here. But to be absent from the body and in the presence of God, It's what you live for. Now you are our Beautiful Angel in Heaven. We thank God for choosing you as our Mother. You will never ever be forgotten. We call your name Mommie. Happy Mother's Day in Heaven Forever missed and ABUNDANTLY LOVED, Sandra, Wendy, Victor (Bubba), Carol, Helene, Tasha and Hope, Grands, Great-Grands and Family.



