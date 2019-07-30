Susie Capers Curry AWENDAW - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Susie Capers Curry, those of her husband Robert Curry, her son Terrence (Michelle), step-daughters Theresa (Kenneth), Josie (Henry) and Takima, grandchildren, god-daughters Miesha and Courtney, her siblings Levi (Linda), Leon (Janie), Ervin (Sabrina), Perry (Denise), Pearl (Bernard) Robinson, Claudia (Homer) and Janie, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Greater Zion A.M.E Church 4174 Hwy. 17 North, Awendaw, SC 29429 interment Greater Zion Eternal Estate. Viewing will be held this afternoon July 31, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnhallsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
