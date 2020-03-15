|
Susie Frasier Hollywood, SC - Mrs. Susie Brown Frasier, 102, of Hollywood, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 14, 2020. She is the beloved mother of Ms. Monica Frasier and Mr. Rudolph Frasier; grandmother of Annette L. Frasier and Bryan C. Jenkins; great-grandmother of Kaliyah Kornickey. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLYWOOD CHAPEL (843) 889-6485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 16, 2020