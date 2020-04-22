Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Susie Victoria Bunch Smith


1932 - 2020
Susie Victoria Bunch Smith Obituary
Susie Victoria Bunch Smith Walterboro - Mrs. Susie Victoria Bunch Smith, 87, of the Sweatsville Community in Dorchester County, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 20, 2020 at the home of her son, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be private at the graveside at Boone Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Harry Scarborough officiating. Mrs. Smith was born on July 05, 1932 in Summerville, a daughter of the late Edward Braxton Bunch and Susie Matilda Grooms Bunch. She worked at Ashley River Lumber Company for 29 years. She was a member of Boone Hill United Methodist Church in Summerville. She loved the Lord, crocheting, and her family. She won several awards for her handiwork at the Coastal Carolina Fair. She will be sadly missed by her sons, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Sarah Owens, and Geneva Ayers, and brothers Edward (Eddie), Lawrence (Bub), and Bennie Bunch. Surviving are three sons, George Tracey Smith, Jr. of Walterboro, SC, John Braxton Smith of Summerville, and Charles David Smith (Angie) of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Abigail Smith and David Smith of Jacksonville, and Jessica Jackson (Donald) of Rosinville along with Penny Jackson and Karolynne Jackson. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Beaufort. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2020
