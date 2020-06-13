Sutton Lee Story MT. PLEASANT - Sutton, age 5, became an angel at sunrise on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, surrounded by family in his favorite place on the Georgia coast, his Heaven on earth. Sutton was born July 30, 2014 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina to Betsy and Ben Story, and three older brothers. He loved playing outside on beaches, sandbars, marshes and all things Lowcountry. He was a funny, happy, loving, sensitive, intelligent and courageous little boy. For over 18 months, Sutton battled aggressive Leukemia - spending a lot of time at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. His strong soul and brave spirit touched the lives of his nurses and doctors, and everyone he met. We are thankful for their love and dedication. Two grandparents were waiting for Sutton in Heaven: Brenda Adkins Baker and Benjamin Frederick Story. He is survived by parents: Elizabeth Baker & Benjamin Frederick Story, Jr.; three big brothers: Baker, Sawyer and Bennett; grandparents: Richard "Dick" Baker (Paula) of Clemson, SC; Renee' Sapp Story & Thomas Ellenberger of Columbia, SC; Patricia Ortega Story of Lima, Peru; many aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog, Shiloh. Sutton was pure sunshine and will be remembered in every beautiful sunrise and sunset. A small family celebration of his life was held on Saturday June 6, 2020, on the Georgia coast. The family plans to set up a foundation on a later date to honor Sutton's life. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.