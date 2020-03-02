Home

Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home
221 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-9386
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home
221 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Suzanne Jackson Obituary
Suzanne Jackson Sumter, SC - Suzanne Chapman Jackson, 80, widow of John Henry Jackson, Jr., died Sunday, March 1, at Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter. Born in Tifton, GA, she was the eldest daughter of the late Cecil Wheeler Chapman and Claudia Wheeler Chapman. The Chapman family moved to Athens, GA in 1950 where Mrs. Jackson graduated Athens High School in and earned her Mathematics degree from the University of Georgia. While at UGA she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa honor society and in Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She and Mr. Jackson met on a blind date at UGA, married in 1960, and moved to Fernandina Beach, FL, for three years before settling in Sumter. In Sumter, Mrs. Jackson served in the Junior League and the Bland Garden Club, earned a master's degree from USC, taught math at Wilson Hall and Sumter High Schools, retired, and became a Clemson Master Gardener. During this time, she served our Lord and Savior through First Presbyterian Church as a Sunday School and Bible School teacher, Chancel Choir member, Deacon, Elder, church Treasurer, and Women of the Church of which she is a Lifetime Member. Surviving are her two sons: John Henry "Jay" Jackson, III of Moncks Corner and Cecil Kelly Jackson (Jana) of Sumter; two sisters: Cecilia Chapman Futch (Wilton) of Atlanta and Linda Chapman Keene (Lowell) of Beaufort; a brother-in-law, David Taylor Worley (Barbara) of Pell City, AL; four grandchildren, Melissa Anne Jackson Primm (John Thomas) of Charleston, Lauren Cecilia Jackson, Cecil Kelly "Jack" Jackson, Jr., and Mary Caroline Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Jackson was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Claudia Chapman Worley; and her husband. The family will receive friends from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Thursday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10 A.M. Friday at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Nick Cheek officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cecil Kelly Jackson, Jr., John Thomas Primm, Gilbert Wright Chapman, Brian Taylor Worley, Andrew Chapman Worley, Charles Wheeler Keene, Charles Arthur Segars, Jr., Elias Whilden Nettles, III. Memorials may be made to the MUSC Kidney Research Fund, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425 or to First Presbyterian Church, 9 W. Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC 29150. On-line condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral and Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2020
