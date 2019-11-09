|
Suzanne Read Thomson Charleston - Susanne Read Thomson, 77, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Susan attended Ashley Hall School and graduated from Charleston High School and The University of North Carolina, Greensboro, NC. Susan taught at Haut Gap school for several years, then sold collectibles at the market on Sundays before opening her store "The Collection Box". She was a lifelong Democrat and was very active in the Young Democrats at one time. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Florence Read. She is survived by her loving partner of 39 years, Anne Knight, her sister Rosemary Cohen (Alan), her brother Thomas Read (Marianne), nephew Nathan Wilensky (Pam), and nieces Sally Maqdovitz and Julie Cohen, a great- nephew, three great-nieces, and a great -great-nephew and niece. A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, held from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at McAlister - Smith Funeral & Cremation, 347 Folly Road, Charleston SC, 29412. The visitation will follow from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Donations in Susan's memory may be made to Pet Helpers of Charleston or a . Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 10, 2019