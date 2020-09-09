Suzanne Rouse Howard MT. PLEASANT - Entered into eternal rest on Saturday September 5, 2020, Mrs. Suzanne Rouse Howard, who died in Augusta, GA. Those of her sons, Ira L. Howard (Gail) and Samuel W. Howard( Shavona), grandchildren; Joseph, Quantisha, Brooklyn and William Howard, parents, William E. and Beatrice Richardson Rouse (both predeceased her in death), sister, Julia Parrott (Odell), brothers-in-law, aunt, Carolyn M. Rouse, nieces, nephews, are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
