Suzanne Scofield Charleston - Suzanne H. Scofield, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of John H. Scofield passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Her memorial service will be held in Charleston, SC on Friday, July 12, 2019 in The Chapel at Bishop Gadsden, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Bishop Gadsden from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Cemetery, Columbus, OH under the direction of Schoedinger Funeral Home. Local Charleston arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Sue was born February 26, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Wilmer Harman and Margaret Snow Harman. She earned her Bachelor of Education from Ohio State University and was a member of Delta Gamma Fraternity. Through Delta Gamma, she established the Suzanne Harman Scofield Scholarship Fund to assist young Delta Gamma collegians. She was a member of Grace Church in Charleston. Sue was an incredible artist who enjoyed all genres of music, traveling, and was an avid reader. She will be remembered as a kind, devoted and loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John; four children: Jane L. Scofield (fiance Herb Armstrong) of Jacksonville, FL, Nancy S. Scofield Germyn (Mark) of Blaine, WA, William J. Scofield (Sonya) of Collierville, TN and Elizabeth S. Lee (Michael) of Nashville, TN; sister, Jane Hooker (Ron) of Columbus, OH; eight grandchildren: Erin Long (Joel), Lauren Timms (Ryan), Wade Scofield II, Blake Scofield, Spencer Scofield, H. E. Jackson IV, Margaret Jackson, and Caroline Jackson; two step-grandchildren: Caroline Lee and Clayton Lee; and two great-grandchildren: Adeline Timms and Finnian Long. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Bishop Gadsden Employee Appreciation Fund, Attention: Charitable Giving, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412, denote "in memory of Sue Scofield". Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 8, 2019