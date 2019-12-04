|
|
Suzanne Simmonite Guerin DALLAS, GA - Suzanne Simmonite Guerin, 73, of Dallas, GA, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 2, 2019 at her residence in Dallas, GA. Suzanne was born December 23, 1945 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Thomas F. Simmonite and Margaret Skinner Simmonite. She graduated from Charleston High and resided in Annapolis, Charleston and the Atlanta area. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Suzanne never missed an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren, always supporting and cheering them on. She also enjoyed playing cards and cheering for the Clemson Tigers and Atlanta Braves. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Martin (Brian), Frank Guerin, and Margaret Guerin; grandchildren, Brandon, Jackson, and Maggie Martin; niece, Sarah Simmonite. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Francis Simmonite, Jr. In keeping with Suzanne's wishes, she has been cremated and A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 4:00 PM, in the Chapel at the Jeff Eberhart Funeral Home. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM. Please join the family in honoring her life by visiting www.jeffeberhartfuneralhome.com to sign the register book and share a memory. Jeff Eberhart Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Suzanne Simmonite Guerin. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019