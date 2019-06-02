Suzanne Smith CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest on the evening of Friday, May 31, 2019. Ms. Suzanne (Susan) Smith residence of 50-A Drake St. Charleston, S.C. is the mother of Shelia Smith Heyward (Tarell), Karen Smith and Kiera Smith. Family members will receive friends at 2902 Alabama Drive., N. Charleston, S.C. Our loved one is in Gods Care. Her arrangements will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, INC. 4784 Gaynor Ave. N. Charleston, S.C. Phone 843.744.7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 3, 2019