Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
More Obituaries for Suzanne Thomson
Suzanne Thomson Obituary
Suzanne Thomson Charleston - Susanne Read Thomson, 77, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 3, 2019. A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at McAlister - Smith Funeral & Cremation, James Island. The visitation will follow from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 23, 2019
