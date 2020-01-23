|
In Loving Memory Of "SWEET GEORGIA BROWN" January 24, 2011 A thousand words could not bring you back....I know because I tried. A thousand tears could not bring you back...I know because I cried. You're always in my thoughts no matter where I go Always in my heart, because I love you so However long my life might last, whatever land I view Whatever joy or grief is mine, I'll still be loving you! We love you Always & Forever Rhonda, Kristin & Kiley
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020