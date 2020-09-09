Sybil Russell UNION, SC - Mrs. Sybil Blackwell Russell, age 78, wife of Phil Russell, of 2501 Lockhart Hwy., Union, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Mrs. Russell retired from Moore Drum Company and was a former member of Door-Way Baptist Church and Wando Woods Baptist Church while living in Charleston. Surviving in addition to her husband, are two sons, Phillip Russell, II and wife Renee of Union and Timothy Russell of Charleston; two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Wednesday at the church prior to the services. Memorials may be made to New Life Baptist Church, Building Fund, 502 Meansville Rd., Union, SC 29379. The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
