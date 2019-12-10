|
|
Syble "Gerri" Bowers Hollis Charleston - Syble "Gerri" Geraldine Bowers Hollis, 82, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of John Eugene Hollis entered into eternal rest Sunday, December 8, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Gerri was born January 30, 1937, in Burnsville, North Carolina, daughter of the late James Mason Bowers and Sarah Staton Bowers. She began her career attending the Capitol Airlines College in Saint Louis Missouri and became the first licensed female Aircraft Dispatcher for Capitol Airlines. Following moving to Charleston, she worked for MUSC and retired as an administrative assistant. Gerri was a member of the Hickory Hills Garden Club and Old St. Andrew's Parish Church. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Eugene Hollis; son, John Hollis, Jr., both of Charleston, SC; brother, Earl Wayne Bowers of Hollywood, SC. She was preceded in death by her, son, James Mark Hollis. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019