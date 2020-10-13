1/
Sylvia J. Ray
Sylvia J. Ray FLORENCE, SC - Sylvia J. Ray, age 86, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Ariel (A.W.) and Mollie B. Johnson. She is predeceased by her husband, Wilfred P. Ray; son, Ronald W. Ray; and sisters, Margie Brown, Bonnie Marsh, and Fran Conner. She is survived by two sisters, Evelyn Barkley and Carolyn Hopkins; one brother, Randall Johnson; and two brothers-in-law, John W. Conner and Ralph M. Ray. Mrs. Ray is also survived by one daughter, Deborah R. Holly (Shannon); two granddaughters, Amanda R. Dunn (Wyatt) and Chelsea R. Holly (Kevin Carlson); five great-grandsons, Levi, Wes, Henry, Noah and Braedon; a number of wonderful nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was dedicated to her family and loved them all dearly. She was a Christian who served the Lord for many years in different capacities in Quinby United Methodist Church, and enjoyed singing in the choir the most. She also enjoyed the company of her many friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quinby United Methodist Church, 1247 E. Ashby Rd., Quinby, SC 29506. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the staffs of MUSC-Florence, Carlyle Senior Care, and Agape Hospice for their compassionate care during her illness. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC 29506
(843) 669-6311
