Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
For more information about
Sylvia Greer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Greer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Kathleen Greer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Kathleen Greer Obituary
Sylvia Kathleen Greer NEW LONDON, CT - Sylvia Kathleen Greer, age 76 of New London, Connecticut entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Sylvia was born on June 8, 1943 in Charleston, South Carolina and was the only daughter of the late Henry and Naomi (Holmes) Greer. Sylvia was an especially acute young lady. She attended the Charleston County public school system and graduated at the top of her class as valedictorian at W. Gresham-Meggett High School. She went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Science at South Carolina State University, her Master's in Liberal Arts at St. John's University in New Mexico, and obtained her Master's in Science at City University of New York in New York City. Sylvia was employed at Harlem Hospital in Manhattan, New York then moved forward and became a Professor of Microbiology at Hostos Community College in the Bronx. She subsequently retired in 2004 after 36 years of employment. Professor Greer thoroughly enjoyed shopping and was a collector of many things. She also took pleasure in reading and enjoyed traveling. She visited many places including Europe, South America, Nigeria, and the Caribbean. Sylvia leaves to cherish her precious memory her only son, John T. Greer and his wife Julie. Cousins; Naomi, Patricia, Olivia, Wardeen, and Valerie Squire. Her God-son; Darren Roberts. Nieces; Sheree Roberts and Danielle Richardson, and a host of other relatives, all of James Island, Charleston, South Carolina. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London, CT. To share condolences or to view Sylvia's video tribute, please visit www.lestergeefh.com. A memorial celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -