Sylvia S. Green

Sylvia S. Green Obituary
Sylvia S. Green Johns Island - Mrs. Sylvia S. Green, 60, of Johns Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at MUSC. She is the daughter of the late Thomas and Delores Smalls. Sylvia leaves to cherish her memories with her beloved husband, Ralph Green; her children, Eleesha Smalls, Sterling (Shantell) Green, and Ryan Green. Funeral Notice Later. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 22, 2019
