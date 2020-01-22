|
Sylvia Simmons N. CHARLESTON - Mrs. Sylvia Simmons, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 20, 2020. Mrs. Simmons was the beloved wife of Mr. Frederick Simmons, the father of Frederick M. Simmons, Mrs. Felicia (Nathan) Wells, the grandmother of Arabella Roszie Wells, the sister of Thelma Mae Thornton, Bernice Ivory, Willie (Terry) McCluster, Bishop Melvin (Shermeanetter) McCluster, Jonah McCluster and Nathaniel (Carla) McCluster, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Lee and Rosa Lee McCluster. The Home going service for Mrs. Simmons will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020, 6:30PM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Mrs. Simmons will be laid to rest in Parker Cemetery, Preston, GA. There will be no viewing or visitation this evening. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at:www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020