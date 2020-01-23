Home

HILTON'S MORTUARY, INC
1852 E MONTAGUE AVE
North Charleston, SC 29405-5158
(843) 554-2117
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:30 PM
Royal Missionary Baptist Church
4761 Luella Ave.
North Charleston, SC
Sylvia Simmons Summerville - The memorial service for Mrs. Sylvia Simmons will take place on this evening Friday, January 24. 2020 at 6:30PM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston, SC . The Homegoing service will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020, 11:00 AM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 411 Cotton Ave., Americus, GA 31709. She will be laid to rest in Parker Cemetery, Preston, GA. Mrs. Simmons was the daughter of Jimmy Lee and Rosie Lee McCluster, the mother of Frederick M. Simmons and Felicia (Nathan) Wells, the sister of Mae Thelma Thornton, Bernice Ivory, Willie (Terry) McCluster, Bishop Melvin (Shermeanetter) McCluster, Jonah McCluster,and Nathaniel (Carla) McCluster and the grandmother of Arabella Roszie Wells. Funeral arrangements announced by The Low Country Mortuary. 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020
