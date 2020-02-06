|
Tahaji Jenkins Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Tahaji Parish Jenkins are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 1pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mt. Horr African Methodist Episcopal Church, 4360 Highway 174, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Mt. Horr African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020