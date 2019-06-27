Taj Clark-Sparkman N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Prince Taj Micah Sparkman "Hammy Boo" are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am in Life Changes International Ministries, 7178 Cross County Rd. North Charleston, SC. Pastor Otis Gordon, officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Prince Sparkman leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Johnte Sparkman; father Christopher Clark; siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville Charleston, SC. (843-571-2300). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019