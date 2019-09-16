Takeko Connors Charleston - Takeko Connors, 89, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 12th, 2019. A mass will be held Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 6550 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. "Taki" was born February 20th, 1930 in Naha, Okinawa, Japan to Chiho Yohena and Ushi Yohena. She moved to The United States in the 1960's, a devoted military wife and mother. Their time included living in Maine and Massachusetts, before settling in Charleston. She was proud of her Japanese heritage, and loved sharing the culture of Japan through stories of her childhood. "Bachan," as she was known to her grandchildren, especially loved spoiling them with unique Japanese candies and treats. Taki loved playing bingo, and could often be seen throughout the Charleston area catching a good game. If she won, the room won-as she was known to share her winnings with her fellow bingo friends. She especially loved fashion and shopping, always dressed "to the nines" on any occasion. She was a member of St.Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church. Taki is survived by her husband, Joe Connors; daughter, Kim (Kenny) Boyd; her daughter-in-law Missy Connors, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and her son Billy Connors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials be made to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 17, 2019