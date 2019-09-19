Takeko Connors

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church
6650 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC
Takeko Connors Charleston - A Mass for Takeko Connors will be held Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 6550 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials be made to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019
