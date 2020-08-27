1/1
Takesha Hartwell
Takesha Hartwell N. Charleston - Ms. Takesha Eta Hartwell entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ms. Hartwell is the loving mother of Kayla Goodwin, Treasure Kinloch, Traevon Hartwell, the daughter of Otis Whaley and Betty Hartwell Whaley, the grandmother of Montez Jackson, Jr., the sister of Rico Hartwell, Corey (Lekeyia) Matthews, and Zana Matthews, the special friend of Tiemea (Barry) Washington and Patrice Kinloch. A walk thru will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 4PM-6PM at the mortuary. Graveside Services will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2020 2 PM at the Riverview Memorial Park 3515 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, South Carolina. Memorial messages may be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina 29405. Telephone: (843)554-2117; Fax: (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
The Low Country Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Riverview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
