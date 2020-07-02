1/
Tammie Lynn Koester CROSS, SC - Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin,Tammie was a daughter, sister, wife, mother and Nana. She loved spending time with her family, watching detective shows and drinking sweet iced tea. Survivors include dad, Richard Bancroft of Goose Creek, husband: Eugene "Hansel" Koester, Jr. of Cross, siblings, Charlie Ridgeway of Florida, Tommy Bancroft of Goose Creek, Lisa Lane of Virginia, children, Richard Simmons, daughter-in-law, Cara Kempton, George Novak, Theresa Novak and Martin Novak, daughter-in-law, Cheyenne Caddell, grandkids, William Bayless Jr., Aleigha Novak, Kaylee Bayless, Kaelyn Novak, Martin Novak, Jr. (MJ), Savannah Cox, Richard Simmons, Jr. (RJ), Chayton Novak, Baby M. (2021). Viewing will take place tomorrow, July 3, 2020 at Siplicity Lowcountry, Treeland, Dr., at 4:30PM. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
