Tammy Jacoby Winklepleck GOOSE CREEK - Tammy Jacoby Winklepleck, 56, of Goose Creek, SC, a Veteran of the USAF, wife of David Winklepleck, daughter of Ronald "Jake" and Delores Jacoby, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 30, 2019. Family and friends of Tammy Winklepleck are invited to a memorial service at Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC, Friday, September 13, 2019 at 6:00pm. Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are two daughters, Kristina Ingram (John), Patricia Hicks (Chris); a brother, David Jacoby (Sharon); a sister, Michele Jacoby Warner and five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tammy's memory to the DAV SwampFox Chapter 17, mailed to: Gary A. Jones, 121 Sweet Alyssum Drive, Ladson, SC 29456 or Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Memorial Services. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019