Tammy Laur GOOSE CREEK - Tammy Laur, 59, of Goose Creek, SC, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020, after months of illness, with her husband, James, by her side. Her passing is preceded by her grandmother, Mrs. Mae Sams, and her sister, Renna Sue Lupton. Tammy is survived by her husband of 37 years, James Laur, mother, Phyllis Ashley & brother, Chris Ashley, both of Ocean City, MD, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A gathering in remembrance of Tammy will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charleston Animal Society.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020