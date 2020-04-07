|
Tammy Grunfelder CHARLESTON - Tammy Lynn Grunfelder, 59, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 2, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Tammy was born April 7, 1960 in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of Barbara Scott Danelon Gobel and Bruno Danelon. She had a big heart and her family was most important to her. Known for her fun spirit and zest for life, there were lots of good times with family and friends. She especially enjoyed music and going to concerts. True to her favorite Leonard Skynyard song, she is now a "Free Bird". She will be deeply missed by her mother, Barbara Gobel of Lutz FL; brother, Mark Danelon, daughter, Jennifer Kapicka, son, George Grunfelder and grandchild, Joshua Kent all of Charleston. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 8, 2020