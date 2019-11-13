|
Tariq Howell Matthews Moncks Corner - Mr. Tariq Howell Matthews entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Residence: 530 English Oak Circle, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Mr. Matthews is the son of Mr. Howell Lee Matthews and Ms. Karen Lawrence; brother of Ms. Courtney Lawrence, Mr. Jabari Lawrence, Mr. Patrick Lawrence, Mr. Malik Matthews, Ms. Nikysha Matthews, Ms. Aniqua Matthews, Ms. Shania Matthews, Mr. Justice Matthews and Ms. Jaida Matthews; and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Peter and Barbara Washington, Mr. Larry Jenkins, and Mr. and Mrs. Fitzroy and Yvette Matthews. Mr. Matthews was 21 years old and a Target employee. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019