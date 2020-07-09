1/
Taylor Whitfield Turnage
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Taylor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taylor Whitfield Turnage Mt. Pleasant - Taylor Whitfield Turnage, 37, of Mt. Pleasant, SC entered into rest July 7, 2020. A private Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Taylor was born September 3, 1982 at Ft. Rucker, AL, the son of Colonel John O'Neill Turnage and Lyle Viser Turnage. He attended St. Mary on the Hill Elementary and graduated from Aquinas High School in Augusta, Georgia. Taylor was a talented athlete and excelled in football, basketball, swimming and soccer. He was selected for the All-State Georgia Soccer Team in his senior year at Aquinas. Taylor was a force in this world. He had a spark and energy that made you glad he was there, and he filled a room with joy. Tay-Tay, as he was known to his nieces and nephews, was an amazing uncle. They loved him, and he had a charisma they naturally gravitated towards. Taylor was also a great cook and loved being in the kitchen. He was adored by his family and friends, and ALL who met him. Taylor was truly a light in this world that was taken too soon. He finally succumbed to the drug addiction he battled most of his life. He is survived by his father and step-mother, John O'Neill Turnage and Helen Daniel Turnage of Augusta, Georgia, his mother, Lyle Viser Turnage of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is also survived by his siblings and their families; John and De Turnage of Meridian, Idaho, Annalyle and Chris Andrews, of Mt Pleasant, SC and Emilie and Will McCombs of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and his nieces and nephews: Adelaide, Jack, Bennett, Isaac, Dunn, Calvin and Annie. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved