Tenia Dean N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Tenia Dean and those of her husband the late Calvin Dean; those of her parents the late Mr. and Mrs. Lorenzo Holmes and Eunice Rose Bryant; those of her children; Altheia Dean Brown, Angela McCants, Comelia (Akim) Witherspoon, Calvin (Latefa) Dean and Kimberly (Herbert) Dean; those of sister; Carol Holmes and those of her other relatives and friends are invited to attend her home going service on Monday, December 30, 2019, 10:00AM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel at the mortuary. Interment will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery. Mrs. Dean will repose this evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019