Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terence Wayne "Terry" Smoak. View Sign Service Information Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery 12700 SE Raytown Rd. Kansas City , MO 64155 (816)-761-6272 Funeral service 2:00 PM Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery 12700 SE Raytown Rd. Kansas City , MO 64155 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Terence Wayne "Terry" Smoak LEE'S SUMMIT, MO - Terence Wayne "Terry" Smoak, age 73, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019 with his family at his side. Terry was born on May 7, 1946 in Charleston, SC where he resided for 72 years. In 1968, Terry married his high school sweetheart, Bobbie several years after graduating from St. Paul's High School. Terry & Bobbie loved each other dearly and were married for over 51 years supporting each other through many adventures along the way. Terry was well known as the baritone singer and manager for The Oakland Quartet starting in 1970, and he traveled around the country singing Southern Gospel Music for the next 6 years. In that period of time, the Quartet hosted a local tv show, recorded 8 albums and had around 200 singing engagements a year. The group later changed the name to The Oaklands. After coming off the road, he then became known as the "Singing Salesman" where many who had known him from the Quartet, bought Oldsmobiles from him over the next 10 years. He was well respected for his honesty and integrity in the business and had many repeat customers as a result. While selling cars, he was excited to find out he was going to have a child after thinking for 6 years that it might be impossible. He was surprised and blessed to find out this child was a girl, Ashley, who he often called his "Angel Girl". He knew that God had given him and Bobbie a miracle, and he was the best father anyone on earth could have had. Terry and his wife, Bobbie worked together for the next 32 years as owners of Charleston Collections Gift Shop as well as other stores in the greater Charleston area. While running up to 7 businesses at one time, including a restaurant, Terry became the minister of music in his church where he served faithfully for 12 years, including recording a CD with his worship team. He enjoyed singing for many of those years with his daughter, Ashley. He was known as a man of excellence, and it was of utmost importance to him to honor and serve the Lord. In his later years, Terry learned to play the bass guitar which he loved with a passion and played in a youth band, young adult band and several worship teams. In 2018, after being retired for a few years, Terry & Bobbie moved to the Kansas City area to be closer to Ashley and their son-in-law, Barton. Terry continued to love the Lord and had faith to believe that God could still perform miracles. He was loved by many near and far, was a father figure to those who needed a man of encouragement in their lives, was a businessman quick to give advice when asked and was always generous! Many have said there wasn't a kinder man known. He will be missed by many and especially by his family that he loved, protected, encouraged and prayed for regularly. We look forward to the day when we will reunite with him in the presence of Jesus! The family wants to give special thanks to Sheila Clevenger, RN of Kansas City Hospice for all of her loving care. We love you, Sheila! Terry was preceded in death by his parents John Frank Smoak and Bernice Fox Smoak. He is survived by his wife, Barbara "Bobbie" Donaldson Smoak, daughter, Ashley Smoak Corley, and son-in-law, Barton Corley; Honorary Children: Dawn & James Vawter; Honorary Grandchildren: Madison Hicks (RJ), Emmalee Vawter, and Chase Vawter; Honorary great-Grandson: Rowan Hicks; his brother, John F. Smoak, Sr. (Barbara); his brother-in-law Rusty Donaldson (Karen); Nephews: Johnny Smoak (Sheila), Frank Smoak (Sharon), Danny Smoak (Sheila), Tim Smoak (Laura), Lee Donaldson; Niece: Kristen Donaldson Walker (Grace); a host of great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces. Funeral services and burial will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2pm at Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery at 12700 S.E. Raytown Road, Kansas City, MO 64149. A private family viewing will take place at 1pm. Visit our guestbook at

Terence Wayne "Terry" Smoak LEE'S SUMMIT, MO - Terence Wayne "Terry" Smoak, age 73, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019 with his family at his side. Terry was born on May 7, 1946 in Charleston, SC where he resided for 72 years. In 1968, Terry married his high school sweetheart, Bobbie several years after graduating from St. Paul's High School. Terry & Bobbie loved each other dearly and were married for over 51 years supporting each other through many adventures along the way. Terry was well known as the baritone singer and manager for The Oakland Quartet starting in 1970, and he traveled around the country singing Southern Gospel Music for the next 6 years. In that period of time, the Quartet hosted a local tv show, recorded 8 albums and had around 200 singing engagements a year. The group later changed the name to The Oaklands. After coming off the road, he then became known as the "Singing Salesman" where many who had known him from the Quartet, bought Oldsmobiles from him over the next 10 years. He was well respected for his honesty and integrity in the business and had many repeat customers as a result. While selling cars, he was excited to find out he was going to have a child after thinking for 6 years that it might be impossible. He was surprised and blessed to find out this child was a girl, Ashley, who he often called his "Angel Girl". He knew that God had given him and Bobbie a miracle, and he was the best father anyone on earth could have had. Terry and his wife, Bobbie worked together for the next 32 years as owners of Charleston Collections Gift Shop as well as other stores in the greater Charleston area. While running up to 7 businesses at one time, including a restaurant, Terry became the minister of music in his church where he served faithfully for 12 years, including recording a CD with his worship team. He enjoyed singing for many of those years with his daughter, Ashley. He was known as a man of excellence, and it was of utmost importance to him to honor and serve the Lord. In his later years, Terry learned to play the bass guitar which he loved with a passion and played in a youth band, young adult band and several worship teams. In 2018, after being retired for a few years, Terry & Bobbie moved to the Kansas City area to be closer to Ashley and their son-in-law, Barton. Terry continued to love the Lord and had faith to believe that God could still perform miracles. He was loved by many near and far, was a father figure to those who needed a man of encouragement in their lives, was a businessman quick to give advice when asked and was always generous! Many have said there wasn't a kinder man known. He will be missed by many and especially by his family that he loved, protected, encouraged and prayed for regularly. We look forward to the day when we will reunite with him in the presence of Jesus! The family wants to give special thanks to Sheila Clevenger, RN of Kansas City Hospice for all of her loving care. We love you, Sheila! Terry was preceded in death by his parents John Frank Smoak and Bernice Fox Smoak. He is survived by his wife, Barbara "Bobbie" Donaldson Smoak, daughter, Ashley Smoak Corley, and son-in-law, Barton Corley; Honorary Children: Dawn & James Vawter; Honorary Grandchildren: Madison Hicks (RJ), Emmalee Vawter, and Chase Vawter; Honorary great-Grandson: Rowan Hicks; his brother, John F. Smoak, Sr. (Barbara); his brother-in-law Rusty Donaldson (Karen); Nephews: Johnny Smoak (Sheila), Frank Smoak (Sharon), Danny Smoak (Sheila), Tim Smoak (Laura), Lee Donaldson; Niece: Kristen Donaldson Walker (Grace); a host of great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces. Funeral services and burial will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2pm at Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery at 12700 S.E. Raytown Road, Kansas City, MO 64149. A private family viewing will take place at 1pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close