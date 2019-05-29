Teresa A. Bumgardner Baldwin Charleston - Teresa A. Bumgardner Baldwin, 65, of Charleston, wife of Larry Baldwin, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 25, 2019. The relatives and friends of Teresa Bumgardner Baldwin are invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service 12:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Riverview Memorial Park, Azalea Drive, N. Charleston. The family will receive friends following the service at the residence. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Teresa was born July 2, 1953 in Rock Hill, SC, daughter of the late Minnie Jane and William Rufus Johnson. She was educated in the public schools of Rock Hill and graduated from York High School. During her professional years she worked as a Bank Teller, School Bus driver, and Landscaper. She was a proud member of the Ladie's Auxiliary at American Legion Post #147, James Island. The most important thing to her was her family, whom she loved dearly. She was a wonderful cook, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and wife. Teresa is survived by her husband Larry Baldwin; her daughter Pam Norkett (Davorio); former son-in-law John Norkett (Kerrie); 2 grandchildren: Bebe Norkett and Patrick O'Donnell (Jennifer); 3 great-grandchildren: Jaydan, Brooklynn, and Kian; 3 sisters: Sandi Johnson (Greg), Denise Barrett (Richard), and Candi Rector; 1 Brother, Donnie Johnson (Denise), and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 5 brothers: Joey, Jimmy, Ashley, Kim, and Scott; stepmother, Rosie Sibley, and her favorite mother-in-Law, Ruth Baldwin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Charleston Foundation, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary