Teresa Caruso Sparks SUMMERVILLE - Teresa Caruso Sparks, 76, of Summerville, South Carolina, wife of late Walter Dale Sparks, entered the arms of her Lord and Savior peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. Terri was an amazing daughter to her late parents, Frank Leonard Caruso and Vera Carmen Caruso, sister to Betty Padgett (Deceased), Barbara Moore (Deceased), Anne Marie Wilmarth, Jane Phyllis Caruso (Deceased) and her twin, Frances Dorman. She also was a loving wife, caring mother, and doting grandmother, who loved to encourage and help others with all her many gifts. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a Master's degree in Nursing and later went on to receive a second Master's degree from UCLA. She has always loved to travel and took pride in our great country of the United States of America and made an early decision to join the military and serve. She joined the United States Navy Corps for twenty-one years, where she retired as Commander. After retirement she then continued her nursing career as a Hospice nurse and Nurse Manager at an Upscale Retirement Facility, and volunteer on many medical mission trips to other countries around the globe. In her spare time, she loved to read, garden, enjoy nature walks, love of animals, and spend time enjoying her family and friends. She would often say with a beaming smile her proudest accomplishments in life where her children--twins, Kimberly Anne (Sparks) Hinerman (beloved son-in-law, George J. Hinerman III) and Matthew Dale Sparks (Deceased). She was very involved in her daughter and son-in-law's life, so much that when she became ill her wonderful son-in-law moved her into their home to live and thrive. When asked what her greatest joys on earth are, she with such certainty would say her grandchildren: Kayley Grace Bernard, twins--George J. Hinerman IV, and Emily Faith Hinerman, who she loved with all her heart and world. Her passion for the Lord will forever be remembered and honored for it was her testimony and true essence of who she was. For this reason, her family and friends have chosen not to say goodbye here on earth but see you soon in heaven for eternity. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her home church: Faith Assembly of God, 337 Farmington Road, Summerville, SC 29486. Phone (843) 873-9128. Funeral Arrangements were made by: Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, Phone : 843- 779-1775. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
