Teresa Cashion Faucette 12/24/1958-10/21/2020 CHARLESTON - "I've seen fire and I've seen rain. I've seen sunny days that I thought would never end. I've seen lonely times when I could not find a friend, but I always thought that I'd see you again." Thank you for pouring so much of yourself into us: the kissed boo-boos, the birthday cupcakes, the last minute science fair projects, the worried filled nights...for instilling in us your strength, tenacity, and confidence...for your unconditional love. Thank you, Mom. With love, Your daughters
